The Pursuit of Porsha
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Pursuit of Porsha

How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose

by Porsha Williams

Worthy Books

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781546015925

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: September 13th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Rich & Famous

PAGE COUNT: 256

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Porsha Williams, entrepreneur and one of today’s most recognizable media personalities, opens up about family, faith, fame, and becoming an agent for change.

Porsha Williams is a remarkable voice in the television and podcast communities. In The Pursuit of Porsha, she takes readers on a deeply personal journey as she searches for happiness and self-acceptance, giving fans a first-hand look into the defining moments of her life that have not been captured on-screen or in the press.  
 
Charged with candor, vulnerability, and the sharp wit Porsha is known and loved for, The Pursuit of Porsha brings readers back to the beginning and along her path of self-reflection and discovery. She details her upbringing as the granddaughter of civil rights activist Hosea Williams and her painful recollections of childhood bullying and gives readers a look at her search for love and her journey into the spotlight. Porsha shares every moment that has tried–and restored –her faith, over and over again. 
 
Through it all, Porsha proves that she is more than a soundbite, headline, or rumor. She is an empowering role model to black women and an icon for women everywhere. In The Pursuit of Porsha, readers will see Porsha as they have never seen her before.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"An affecting and intimate look at the resilient woman beneath the glamour."—Publishers Weekly
Read More Read Less