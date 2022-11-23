Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Diana, William, and Harry
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Diana, William, and Harry

The Heartbreaking Story of a Princess and Mother

by James Patterson

by Chris Mooney

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged Trade Paperback Large Print Audiobook CD Unabridged
Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged See All

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 11, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 11, 2023

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538721292

Genre

Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Rich & Famous

Description

Instant New York Times Bestseller! 

“She was the best mother in the world,” said Princes William and Harry at Diana’s 10-year memorial. “Entertaining and persuasive,” (Publishers Weekly) this is the first big book about the private Diana, the mother of two princes.

“Royal fans will devour this well-paced biography that gives new insight into the House of Windsor. You’ll tear through it by sundown and walk away thinking about the Princess of Wales and her two sons with new perspective .” –Men’s Journal
 
From the moments William and Harry are born into the House of Windsor, they become their young mother’s whole world. 
 
I’ve got two very healthy, strong boys. I realize how incredibly lucky I am, Diana reminds herself every morning. But even the Princess of Wales questions, Am I a good mother?  
 
Diana’s faced with a seemingly impossible challenge: one son destined to be King of England and another determined to find his own way.  She teaches them to honor royal tradition, even while daring to break it. 
 
“Sometimes I’d like a time machine…” Diana says as William and Harry grow up, never imagining they’d have less than a lifetime together. Even after she’s gone, her sons follow their mother’s lead—and her heart. As the years pass and William and Harry grow into adulthood and form families of their own, they carry on Diana’s name, her likeness, and her incomparable spirit.
 
“James Patterson applies his writerly skills to real-life history with novelistic style” (People) in this deeply personal and revealing biography of the world’s most storied family, from the world’s #1 bestselling author.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“Is there anything more to be said about the shattered family of Diana, Princess of Wales? Patterson thinks yes—and proves it…Patterson does something different. He treats the princess as a person and tells the story of a mother from her perspective. In fascinating morsels, we learn of the empathetic heart underneath the diamond brooches and couture gowns…the book leaves us with the heartbreaking question of what might have been.”—Kirkus
"Cinematic ... Full of intriguing anecdotes and sharp character observations, this is an entertaining and persuasive study of the royal family."—Publishers Weekly
“Royal fans will devour this well-paced biography that gives new insight into the House of Windsor. You’ll tear through it by sundown and walk away thinking about the Princess of Wales and her two sons with new perspective.”—Men's Journal
Read More Read Less