Every reality show has its breakout star. For eight seasons, the unquestioned favorite of the wildly popular Real Housewives of Atlanta has been Porsha Williams. Though first branded as “the ditzy one,” Porsha has surprised the 3 million fans who watch the show each week. They’ve found out that Porsha has a strength and resilience that has made her much more than a reality show star, but an icon for women everywhere.





But what Porsha’s millions of fans don’t know is that most of her darkest moments have happened off camera. In The Pursuit of Porsha, Porsha is ready to reveal it all for the first time. She’s taking readers all the way back to the beginning, from joyous memories growing up as the granddaughter of civil rights activist Hosea Williams, to painful recollections of childhood abuse, bullying, and neglect. She shares that before she found fame on reality TV, she was in school to become an evangelist, and she recounts the time she was evicted from her house and how she had to hide it from Bravo producers to avoid being fired. She shares devastating relationship woes, including the true story behind the dissolution of her marriage, along with hilarious memories from the show, and all the tragic moments that have tried her faith over and over again.





Through it all, Porsha has proven she is more than a soundbite, headline, or rumor. She is an empowering role model to black women. She is a true “cornbread-fed” Christian, a savvy business owner, a mother, a daughter, and a friend, and in The Pursuit of Porsha, her fans are going to see her like they never have before.



