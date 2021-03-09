The Pursuit of Porsha

Porsha Williams is one of today’s most recognizable faces in pop culture and a remarkable voice in the television and podcast communities. Inshe takes readers on a deeply personal journey filled with tragedy, triumphs, humor, and tears as she shares her search for happiness and self-acceptance, giving fans a first-hand look into the defining moments that have never been captured on-screen or in the press.Charged with candor, vulnerability, and the sharp wit Porsha is known and loved for,brings readers back to the beginning and along her path of self-reflection and discovery. From her upbringing as the granddaughter of civil rights activist Hosea Williams to painful recollections of childhood bullying to her roles as a pop culture personality, mother, and entrepreneur, Porsha shares every moment that has tried – and restored – her faith, over and over again.Through it all, Porsha has proven she is more than a soundbite, headline, or rumor. She is an empowering role model to black women and an icon for women everywhere. In, Porsha’s fans will connect with her like they never have before.