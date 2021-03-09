In The Pursuit of Porsha, media personality and entrepreneur Porsha Williams opens up about family, faith, fame, and becoming an agent for change.
Porsha Williams is one of today’s most recognizable faces in pop culture and a remarkable voice in the television and podcast communities. In The Pursuit of Porsha, she takes readers on a deeply personal journey filled with tragedy, triumphs, humor, and tears as she shares her search for happiness and self-acceptance, giving fans a first-hand look into the defining moments that have never been captured on-screen or in the press.
Charged with candor, vulnerability, and the sharp wit Porsha is known and loved for, The Pursuit of Porsha brings readers back to the beginning and along her path of self-reflection and discovery. From her upbringing as the granddaughter of civil rights activist Hosea Williams to painful recollections of childhood bullying to her roles as a pop culture personality, mother, and entrepreneur, Porsha shares every moment that has tried – and restored – her faith, over and over again.
Through it all, Porsha has proven she is more than a soundbite, headline, or rumor. She is an empowering role model to black women and an icon for women everywhere. In The Pursuit of Porsha, Porsha’s fans will connect with her like they never have before.
