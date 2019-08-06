Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Baby Elvis
A Book about Opposites
Get out your blue suede shoes. It’s time to rock n’ roll!Read More
Smooth hair. Rough sideburns. Long jumpsuit. Short lei. Celebrate the King of Rock n’ Roll with little ones in this vibrant, playful, and fun board book.
Smooth hair. Rough sideburns. Long jumpsuit. Short lei. Celebrate the King of Rock n’ Roll with little ones in this vibrant, playful, and fun board book.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use