The Essential Anime Guide
The Essential Anime Guide

50 Iconic Films, Standout Series, and Cult Masterpieces

by Patrick Macias

by Samuel Sattin

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

240 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762484805

Genre

Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Animation (see Also Film / Genres / Animated)

Description

Featuring 50 of the most influential and essential Japanese animated series and films—from Akira to Cowboy Bebop to Sailor Moon—this expert guide is the must-have book for anime fans young and old.

The Essential Anime Guide is the guide every fan needs to the classic, must-see anime series and films that transformed both Japanese and Western pop culture. Organized by release date and with entries by experts in the anime field, this guide provides a comprehensive, behind-the-scenes look into the history and impact of these classic anime. Both casual fans and serious otaku alike will discover a fun and surprisingly touching portrait of the true impact of anime on pop culture.

Ranging from classic series to modern films, this official guide will explore iconic and must-see:
  •  Feature films: Akira (1988), Princess Mononoke (1997), Millennium Actress (2001), Metropolis (2001),Tekkonkinkreet (2006), Sword of the Stranger (2007), Summer Wars (2009), and Your Name (2016)
  •  Series: Astro Boy (1968), Lupin the 3rd (1967), Macross (1982), Ranma 1/2 (1989), Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995), Dragon Ball Z (1989), Sailor Moon (1992), Revolutionary Girl Utena (1997), Pokémon​ (1997), One Piece (1999), Fullmetal Alchemist (2003), K-On! (2007), Sword Art Online (2012), Yuri!! On Ice (2016), and My Hero Academia (2018)
  • And many more!

