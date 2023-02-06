The Essential Anime Guide

Feature films: Akira (1988), Princess Mononoke (1997), Millennium Actress (2001), Metropolis (2001), Tekkonkinkreet (2006), Sword of the Stranger (2007), Summer Wars (2009), and Your Name (2016)

(1988), (1997), (2001), (2001), (2006), (2007), (2009), and (2016) Series: Astro Boy (1968), Lupin the 3rd (1967), Macross (1982), Ranma 1/2 (1989), Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995), Dragon Ball Z (1989), Sailor Moon (1992), Revolutionary Girl Utena (1997), Pokémon​ (1997), One Piece (1999), Fullmetal Alchemist (2003), K-On! (2007), Sword Art Online (2012), Yuri!! On Ice (2016), and My Hero Academia (2018)

(1968), (1967), (1982), (1989), (1995), (1989), (1992), (1997), (1997), (1999), (2003), (2007), (2012), (2016), and (2018) And many more!

isguide every fan needs to the classic, must-see anime series and films that transformed both Japanese and Western pop culture. Organized by release date and with entries by experts in the anime field, this guide provides a comprehensive, behind-the-scenes look into the history and impact of these classic anime. Both casual fans and serious otaku alike will discover a fun and surprisingly touching portrait of the true impact of anime on pop culture.Ranging from classic series to modern films, this official guide will explore iconic and must-see: