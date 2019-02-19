Halloween 123
Halloween 123

by Patricia Reeder Eubank

Worthy Kids

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780824918682

USD: $6.99  /  CAD: $9.49

ON SALE: August 1st 2012

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Halloween

PAGE COUNT: 22

Board book
Counting has never been so much fun as with this delightful board book about Halloween. One witch, two brooms, three ghosts, four bats, and more are planning a very special Halloween party. Bestselling author and illustrator Patricia Eubank infuses humor, color, and endless details into her intricate artwork. Children will find something new to look at each time they turn the pages of this whimsical book.

