Patricia Reeder Eubank
Patricia Reeder Eubank has written and illustrated many titles for Ideals Children’s Books, including Seaman’s Journal, Just Where You Belong, and ABCs of Halloween.
Patricia’s love of animals shines through on nearly every page of each book she has illustrated. She lives in the Santa Ynez Valley of California with her family and their many animals.
