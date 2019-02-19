Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Seaman's Journal

A trade paperback edition of the award-winning tale of the journey of Lewis and Clark. When Seaman, a Newfoundland dog, met his new master in August of 1803, he didn t know that he would spend the next three years on an adventure of more than 8,000 miles to the Pacific Ocean and back. Seaman’s Journal is based on actual entries in Meriwether Lewis s journal describing Seaman, and it presents an account of the Lewis and Clark expedition as seen from the viewpoint of Lewis s dog. Join Seaman before the trip as preparations take place. Meet the Native American guides and friends they encountered along the way. And read of Seaman s love for Sacajawea, the Shoshone woman whose husband acted as interpreter and guide. Ages 5-8.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Historical / United States / 19th Century

On Sale: February 2nd 2010

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780824956196

Trade Paperback
