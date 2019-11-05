ABCs of Halloween





Two endearing black cats guide readers through a Halloween-themed alphabet:





“A is for attics–spooky, dusty, and dark.

B is for bats, blinking black cats, and broomsticks of hickory bark.

J is for jeering jack-o’-lanterns giving you jolting, jelly-kneed jitters.”





With color-soaked illustrations and humorous text, Eubank brings the holiday to life with sweet charm. Parents and little ones alike will love this upbeat exploration of Halloween.