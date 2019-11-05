Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
ABCs of Halloween
Celebrate the ABCs of Halloween with this kid-friendly board book.Read More
Two endearing black cats guide readers through a Halloween-themed alphabet:
“A is for attics–spooky, dusty, and dark.
B is for bats, blinking black cats, and broomsticks of hickory bark.
J is for jeering jack-o’-lanterns giving you jolting, jelly-kneed jitters.”
With color-soaked illustrations and humorous text, Eubank brings the holiday to life with sweet charm. Parents and little ones alike will love this upbeat exploration of Halloween.
Board book
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use