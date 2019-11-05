Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

ABCs of Halloween

ABCs of Halloween

by

Celebrate the ABCs of Halloween with this kid-friendly board book.

Two endearing black cats guide readers through a Halloween-themed alphabet:

A is for attics–spooky, dusty, and dark.
B is for bats, blinking black cats, and broomsticks of hickory bark.
J is for jeering jack-o’-lanterns giving you jolting, jelly-kneed jitters.”

With color-soaked illustrations and humorous text, Eubank brings the holiday to life with sweet charm. Parents and little ones alike will love this upbeat exploration of Halloween.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Halloween

On Sale: July 14th 2020

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 26

ISBN-13: 9781546014850

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews