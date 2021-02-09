Bedtime Snuggles
Bedtime Snuggles

by

Board book / ISBN-13: 9781546000709

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: September 7th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Bedtime & Dreams

PAGE COUNT: 20

Board book
Snuggle up with your little one and follow along as adorable farm animals get ready for bed in this cozy board book.

"Four soft bunny babies bounce down to their warren. They cuddle round Mom and stay cozy till morn."

As the sun slowly sinks in the darkening sky, little farm animals of all shapes and sizes snuggle up with their mamas for a good night's sleep. Little ones will love listening to the softly lilting verse as they watch bunnies, chickens, raccoons, and more get ready for bed. With expressive verse and rich, warm illustrations, Bedtime Snuggles will fast become a family favorite.

