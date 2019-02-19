Night-Night, Bunny
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Night-Night, Bunny

by Pamela Kennedy

Illustrated by Claire Keay

Worthy Kids

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780824916602

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $10.49

ON SALE: August 8th 2017

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Bedtime & Dreams

PAGE COUNT: 16

Board book
Bunny has a lot to do before he goes to bed. He splashes through a bubble bath, brushes his teeth, and picks up his toys, saying good night to everything and everyone along the way. Night-night, books. Night-night, bear. Each spread depicts Little Bunny participating in bedtime activities that little ones will find familiar. A raised appliqu of Little Bunny peeks through the die-cut cover, inviting children into the story. Endearing illustrations and soothing repetition make this board book a perfect introduction to bedtime routines for even the youngest of children.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews