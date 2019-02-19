Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My Big Book of 5-Minute Devotions

Here are more than forty stories about God’s love as shown through the natural world, each of which is easily read in five minutes. The child will enjoy answering the questions included, reading the Bible verse, and saying the prayer. This is a devotional that little children will love. Delightful and humorous watercolors of animals illustrate these devotions.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religious / Christian / Devotional & Prayer

On Sale: January 4th 2007

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 96

ISBN-13: 9780824955564

Trade Paperback
