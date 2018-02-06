Thank You, Omu!

* "A memorable tale of community and the unexpected rewards of sharing." — School Library Journal, starred review



* "Mora [is] a major new talent.... Rhythmic, refrainlike...this sweet story of inclusivity, gratitude, and delicious fellowship is also a feast for the eyes."

—Publishers Weekly, starred review

"A joyous homage... Mora's art casually yet vividly reminds readers of the diversity we encounter all around us, presenting her characters in all hues while acknowledging multiple languages in various cut-outs throughout." —Shelf Awareness