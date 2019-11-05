Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Day by Day with Marilyn
A 12-Month Undated Planner
Bring a little of the glamour and personality of Marilyn Monroe into your own world, day by day. This stylish 12-month planner includes:
-
Notes on happenings in Marilyn’s life on given days of the year, to keep you inspired.
- Quotes from the legend on love, career, womanhood, and life in general.
- More than 60 full-color and black-and-white photographs throughout.
- Undated weekly and monthly overviews for recording dates and appointments.
- Pages for tracking goals and to-do lists.
- Ribbon marker.
Calendar
