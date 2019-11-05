Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Day by Day with Marilyn

A 12-Month Undated Planner

by

Bring a little of the glamour and personality of Marilyn Monroe into your own world, day by day. This stylish 12-month planner includes:

  • Notes on happenings in Marilyn’s life on given days of the year, to keep you inspired.
  • Quotes from the legend on love, career, womanhood, and life in general.
  • More than 60 full-color and black-and-white photographs throughout.
  • Undated weekly and monthly overviews for recording dates and appointments.
  • Pages for tracking goals and to-do lists.
  • Ribbon marker.
Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

On Sale: July 7th 2020

Price: $25 / $31 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9780762469819

RP Studio
Calendar
