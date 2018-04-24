Angels Flight: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *









An activist attorney is killed in a cute little L.A. trolley called Angels Flight, far from Harry Bosch’s Hollywood turf. But the case is so explosive–and the dead man’s enemies inside the LAPD are so numerous–that it falls to Harry to solve it. Now the streets are super heating. Harry’s year-old Vegas marriage is unraveling. And the hunt for a killer is leading Harry to another high-profile L.A. murder case, one where every cop had a motive. The question is, did any have the guts?