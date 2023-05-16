THE BEST OF THE

REJECTION COLLECTION

293 Cartoons That Were Too Dumb, Too Dark, or Too Naughty for The New Yorker

Rescued by Matthew Diffee

FOREWORD BY ROBERT MANKOFF

Workman Publishing, New York

DEDICATION

In memory of J. B. (Bud) Handelsman and Leo Cullum—wonderful cartoonists and even better friends

This book is neither authorized nor sponsored by The New Yorker.

CONTENTS

FOREWORD BY ROBERT MANKOFF

INTRODUCTION

10 POSSIBLE REASONS WHY CARTOONS GET REJECTED BY THE NEW YORKER

THE REJECTS

Robert Leighton

Jack Ziegler

Roz Chast

David Sipress

Harry Bliss

Leo Cullum

Mick Stevens

Gahan Wilson

P. C. Vey

Jason Patterson

Carolita Johnson

Michael Shaw

Alex Gregory

Robert Weber

Pat Byrnes

Barbara Smaller

Drew Dernavich

Mort Gerberg

Julia Suits

C. Covert Darbyshire

Marshall Hopkins

John O’Brien

Zachary Kanin

Danny Shanahan

J. B. Handelsman

Marisa Acocella Marchetto

Michael Crawford

William Haefeli

Nick Downes

Ariel Molvig

Arnie Levin

Kim Warp

Eric Lewis

Sidney Harris

J. C. Duffy

Mike Twohy

Glen LeLievre

P. S. Mueller

Tom Cheney

Paul Noth

Sam Gross

Christopher Weyant

APPENDIX 1: “THE BUTT OF THE ICEBERG,” OR CARTOON IDEAS THE CARTOONISTS HAVE REJECTED

APPENDIX 2: MANKOFF ANSWERS THE TOUGH QUESTIONS

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

COPYRIGHT INFORMATION

FOREWORD

BY ROBERT MANKOFF

If memory—or, more accurately, Google—serves me correctly, it was Keats who proclaimed: “Beauty is truth, truth beauty,—that is all / Ye know on earth, and all ye need to know.” Well, let me tell ye, Keats was dead wrong. Certainly, he’s dead; we can agree on that. But my main point is that if you want to know what makes something funny, it’s not beauty. Look, the Mona Lisa is beautiful, but until Marcel Duchamp put a mustache and goatee on her, she was no fun at all. Funny isn’t about beauty—it’s about freedom. Sometimes that freedom leads to disrespect, ridicule, and outright offensiveness. To see the truth of that, you don’t have to look any further than this collection of cartoons that happily exploit all that is vile for the sake of a smile.

Furthermore, if you’re like me, many of the offensive, obscene, disgusting cartoons here will actually make you laugh out loud—and, in some cases, cause incontinence, nausea, and fainting. So before looking at these cartoons, ask your doctor if incontinence, nausea, and fainting are right for you.

This collection is yet more proof that bad taste and humor are not strange bedfellows but intimate partners whose down-and-dirty doings often delight us against our better judgment, our scruples, and our politically respectable attitudes.

But whereas cartoonists (at least the ones I’ve known, including myself) are not known for their better judgment, their scruples, and their respectability, The New Yorker is. And since I’ve been the cartoon editor of the magazine for the past ten years, a patina of The New Yorker’s respectability has unavoidably rubbed off on me. It’s just a veneer, of course, but after a decade it’s quite thick and, according to my dermatologist, very difficult to remove. Besides, the procedure isn’t covered by my health plan.

But thick veneer notwithstanding, if it were really up to just me, some of these cartoons would probably have made it into The New Yorker, offending not only the little old lady in Dubuque but perhaps even the cross-dressing CEO in Manhattan. But none of these cartoons did, in fact, make it into The New Yorker. That’s because others at the magazine have better judgment, more scruples, and greater respectability than I do, as evidenced by the fact that they rejected this cartoon of my own.





INTRODUCTION

Welcome to The Best of the Rejection Collection. In this book you’ll find a bunch of wonderfully awful and some awfully wonderful rejected New Yorker cartoons. They’re not really New Yorker cartoons (after all, The New Yorker rejected them), but they are cartoons by The New Yorker cartoonists. I’m one of those cartoonists. My job is to come up with cartoons and pitch them to the magazine. The magazine’s job is to reject almost all of those cartoons. What happens to those rejected ideas? Nothing, unless you count gathering dust as something. Are the rejected cartoons any good? That depends on what you mean by “good.” Good for The New Yorker? No, probably not. Good for a laugh? Certainly. In fact, if you ask the cartoonists, some of the rejected ones are the flat-out funniest cartoons we’ve ever done. But they’re different than what you’re used to seeing from us. The ones you see in the magazine are the ones The New Yorker chose to show you. If we were doing the choosing you might end up with a magazine full of cartoons like this one….





10 POSSIBLE REASONS

WHY CARTOONS GET REJECTED BY

THE NEW YORKER

As Exemplified by Some of My Own Favorite Rejects

REASON #1:

TOO LOW-BROW





THE

REJECTS

ROBERT

LEIGHTON

Happy Dragon Cartoon Mill, Hong Kong (trade secret).

• Which comes first, the picture or the caption?

Usually I draw a sketch which suggests an idea/cartoon … which then suggests a different picture.

• How’d you get started?

R. L. Stine published my work when he was an editor at Scholastic.

• I admire …

Ayad Meyer. (Complete coincidence.)

• How do you deal with rejection?

As a New Yorker cartoonist, I thrive on rejection. Imagine my disappointment on those fortunately rare occasions when they buy one of my cartoons.

• What are some things that make you laugh and why?

Buster Keaton’s One Week, Harvey Kurtzman’s Starchie, Calvin and Hobbes Sunday strips, The Onion’s Our Dumb Century. In each case, the humor is in the details.

• I’ve got a great idea for a cartoon—wanna hear it?

Not unless you want to hear my great idea for investment banking.

Infrequently Asked Questions

• Have you mooned or been mooned more often in your life?

Been mooned (1), Mooned (0).

• What would make a terrible pizza topping?

Those stringy things you peel off bananas.

• What might one expect to find at a really low-budget amusement park?

Bring-your-own safety bar/Walk-up Ferris Wheel.

• What did the shepherd say to the three-legged sheepdog?

It’s kind of slow around here. I’m going to have to let another one of your legs go.

And Now for a Few More Questions …

• What do you hate drawing?

Mansion interiors, crowd scenes, cars.

• Being as accurate as possible, how many desert island cartoons do you think you’ve come up with and submitted to The New Yorker?

16. (None sold.)

• What’s the funniest thing that you witnessed, overheard, or came up with that you couldn’t figure out how to use in a cartoon?

Being indiscreet/Peeing in the street.

• If you could ask Bob Mankoff, The New Yorker cartoon editor, one question, what would it be?

Get it?

Draw Some Sort of Doodle

… using the random lines below as a starting point.

Peg or Josie. (I have Steely Dan playing in the background.)

• Other than Lance, what name would you give to a twenty-eight-year-old metrosexual entertainment lawyer who cycles on weekends?

Billy-Bob. (Playing against stereotypes here.)

• What would be a good name for a new, commercially unviable breakfast cereal?

(I have been paid to do this.) Toback-O’s/Deep Morning.

• Come up with a name for an unpleasant medical procedure.

The Paine-Hertz procedure.

• If you used a pen name, what would it be?

Who says I don’t?

Complete the Pie Chart Below

… in a way that tells us something about your life or how you think.





JACK

ZIEGLER

Macy’s.

• Which comes first, the picture or the caption?

Neither. Breakfast comes first.

• How do you get started?

With lots of baby oil—and then WATCH OUT!!

• I admire …

Steinberg, Picasso, Steig, Henry Miller, Geo Booth, Alan Dunn, B. Kliban, M. K. Brown, André Francois, Wayne Thiebaud, Rick Griffin, Harvey Kurtzman, Mobius, etc., etc.

• How do you deal with rejection?

I go out and hunt down small creatures in the forest.

• What are some things that make you laugh and why?

David Caruso in any episode of CSI: Miami; any Seinfeld rerun featuring Jerry Stiller; Dane Cook; certain friends who shall be unnamed. Why? Because they’re funny.

• I’ve got a great idea for a cartoon—wanna hear it?

I’m all ears.

Infrequently Asked Questions

• Have you mooned or been mooned more often in your life?

Neither.

• What would make a terrible pizza topping?

Iron filings.

• What might one expect to find at a really low-budget amusement park?

David Caruso.

• What did the shepherd say to the three-legged sheepdog?

FETCH! And this time more quickly please.

Draw Some Sort of Doodle

… using the random lines below as a starting point.

Tall people.

• Being as accurate as possible, how many desert island cartoons do you think you’ve come up with and submitted to The New Yorker?

Hundreds. (Rejection rate: 97 percent.)

• What’s the funniest thing that you witnessed, overheard, or came up with that you couldn’t figure out how to use in a cartoon?

My first lobotomy.

• If you could ask Bob Mankoff, The New Yorker cartoon editor, one question, what would it be?

Where did you get that haircut?

Naming Names

• What name might you give to a mild-mannered, slightly overweight dental assistant in one of your cartoons?

Bob.

• Other than Lance, what name would you give to a twenty-eight-year-old metrosexual entertainment lawyer who cycles on weekends?

Bob.

• What would be a good name for a new, commercially unviable breakfast cereal?

Fibrous Bob-o-Links.

• Come up with a name for an unpleasant medical procedure.

The Bob Reduction.

• If you used a pen name, what would it be?

Bob.

Complete the Pie Chart Below

… in a way that tells us something about your life or how you think.





ROZ

CHAST

No.

• Which comes first, the picture or the caption?

Yes.

• How’d you get started?

Sometimes.

• I admire …

Bruce Jay Friedman, Charles Portis, Thomas Mann, Charles Addams, Mary Petty, Sue Coe, Jack Ziegler, Gahan Wilson, Stephin Merritt, and about a million others. It would sicken you if I listed all of them.

• How do you deal with rejection?

I feel very sorry for myself and sometimes get into a panic. Then I do my best to get back to work, because what else is there to do? There’s only so much origami a person can fold.

• What are some things that make you laugh and why?

Once I was at lunch with a group of cartoonists and the word “bolus” came up. A bolus is a lump of chewed food. That made me really laugh, but I don’t know why. I also find It’s a Gift, an old W. C. Fields movie, very hilarious, especially that scene when the mother and the daughter are discussing whether to buy something called Syrup of Squill. Weird, unexpected things set me off way more than scripted jokes, which sometimes just make me depressed.

• I’ve got a great idea for a cartoon—wanna hear it?

Rarely.

Infrequently Asked Questions

• Have you mooned or been mooned more often in your life?

Neither.

• What would make a terrible pizza topping?

Stye ointment.

• What might one expect to find at a really low-budget amusement park?

My family.

• What did the shepherd say to the three-legged sheepdog?

How did you lose your leg?

And Now for a Few More Questions …

• What do you hate drawing?

Forests.

• Being as accurate as possible, how many desert island cartoons do you think you’ve come up with and submitted to The New Yorker?

Four.

• What’s the funniest thing that you witnessed, overheard, or came up with that you couldn’t figure out how to use in a cartoon?

My husband told a highway tollbooth clerk that soon her job would be done by a robot.

• If you could ask Bob Mankoff, The New Yorker cartoon editor, one question, what would it be?

I just found this note on my desk that says, “Call Fred! Important! 2 P.M .!!” Do you know who this Fred is?

Draw Some Sort of Doodle

… using the random lines below as a starting point.

Trixi.

• Other than Lance, what name would you give to a twenty-eight-year-old metrosexual entertainment lawyer who cycles on weekends?

Mance.

• What would be a good name for a new, commercially unviable breakfast cereal?

Kidney Chex.

• Come up with a name for an unpleasant medical procedure.

Eyeball ’Splodofication.

• If you used a pen name, what would it be?

Penny McPen.

Complete the Pie Chart Below

… in a way that tells us something about your life or how you think.





DAVID

SIPRESS

Barcelona.

• Which comes first, the picture or the caption?

The egg.

• How’d you get started?

God appeared to me in a vision and handed me crow quill pen points and a Bristol pad.

• I admire …

Anyone who has a regular job—how the hell do they do it???

• How do you deal with rejection?

This is not an answer to this question. I can’t think of an answer to this question. I just felt like drawing a dog with a guy’s head.

Are you from Barcelona?

Infrequently Asked Questions

• Have you mooned or been mooned more often in your life?

This question is asinine.

• What would make a terrible pizza topping?

Stool softener.

• What might one expect to find at a really low-budget amusement park?

Poor children.

• What did the shepherd say to the three-legged sheepdog?

Yum—that was delicious. I think I’ll go ahead and eat the other three.

Draw Something in This Space

… that will help us understand your childhood.

Anything complicated.

• Being as accurate as possible, how many desert island cartoons do you think you’ve come up with and submitted to The New Yorker?

Ten thousand.

• What’s the funniest thing that you witnessed, overheard, or came up with that you couldn’t figure out how to use in a cartoon?

Two people stuck on a desert island.

• If you could ask Bob Mankoff, The New Yorker cartoon editor, one question, what would it be?

Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you no sense of decency?

Naming Names

• What name might you give to a mild-mannered, slightly overweight dental assistant in one of your cartoons?

I don’t give people in my cartoons names. They come up with them themselves.

• Other than Lance, what name would you give to a twenty-eight-year-old metrosexual entertainment lawyer who cycles on weekends?

See above.

• What would be a good name for a new, commercially unviable breakfast cereal?

Nukes.

• Come up with a name for an unpleasant medical procedure.

Check up.

• If you used a pen name, what would it be?

Bic.

Complete the Pie Chart Below

… in a way that tells us something about your life or how you think.



