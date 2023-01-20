Free shipping on orders $35+
Matthew Diffee
Matthew Diffee has been contributing cartoons to <I>The New Yorker<I> since 1999, and to date has had more than TK cartoons published in the magazine (and over TK rejected). He is the author of <I>The Rejection Collection, The Rejection Collection, Vol. 2<I>, and <I>Hand Drawn Jokes for Smart Attractive People<i> and lives in Los Angeles, California.Read More
By the Author
The Best of the Rejection Collection
The best of the worst: these cartoons rejected by The New Yorker were deemed too dumb, too weird, or too naughty—but not for lack of…