The Newlywed Table
A Cookbook to Start Your Life Together
If cooking for someone is an act of love, then what better way for a newlywed couple to express their love than to cook with each other? Author Maria Zizka offers 100 recipes for classic and modern recipes to build a young couple’s cooking repertoire. Couples will not only learn to cook as a team while creating meals to nourish themselves and friends and family but will master key culinary lessons in the process. Recipes such as Leek and Goat Cheese Tart and Spring Vegetable Curry with Rice Noodles are easy weeknight dinners, Seafood Stew with Saffron Broth and Whole Side of Salmon with Herb Sauce are made for entertaining, and One-Bowl Brownies and Birthday Cake will become beloved desserts. Zizka teaches readers how to store food properly and repurpose leftovers and explains topics newlywed couples will surely want to master: how to set up a pantry, set a table, plan a dinner party, create a signature cocktail, and cook together for a lifetime.
“A cookbook is a popular wedding present, so why not gift one specifically written for a new duo? The Newlywed Table makes the brilliant assumption that both spouses will be getting their hands dirty at mealtime: ‘Let’s do away with any notions of who should be responsible for cooking and start with a clean slate,’ writes author Maria Zizka. ‘You’re in this together. You’re a team.’ This solid, basic guide is full of modern recipes with origins in diverse culinary traditions. A section on ‘Common Cooking Issues and How to Fix Them’ is a godsend. And there’s a recipe for Chocolate Toast. Um, hello. Newlywed I am not, but my husband of 13 years and I will find much to work with here.”
—BookPage
“This book is charming and straightforward; practical, informative, and putting you at ease all at the same time. And fun. Newlyweds now have this to guide them, side by side, learning the kind of recipes they’ll want to pass down in their family.”
—Elisabeth Prueitt and Chad Robertson, Tartine Bakery
“These simple yet mindful and perfectly pitched recipes and suggestions spur in the reader a yearning for cooking, for gathering friends, and for building a home. I am convinced that the divorce rate would plummet if only The Newlywed Table were made required reading for all those walking down the aisle.”
—Suzanne Goin, A.O.C. and Lucques
“Food is meant to be shared! Humble and plenty cravable, Maria’s recipes strike a delicious balance between comfort and decadence.”
—Christina Tosi, Milk Bar
