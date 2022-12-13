The Knowledgeable Knitter

Knitting is a combination of skill, determination, and adaptability. Whether you’re looking for a suitable substitute yarn, trying to modify a pattern, or fixing a mistake, Margaret Radcliffe offers proven advice that will help you solve all of your knitting quandaries. With this definitive guide, you’ll not only learn how to adjust armholes and shape collars, but why certain techniques work best in different situations. Radcliffe gives you the confidence and inspiration that will help you become a better, happier, and more confident knitter.