The Knowledgeable Knitter
The Knowledgeable Knitter

Understand the Inner Workings of Knitting and Make Every Project a Success

by Margaret Radcliffe

On Sale

Sep 23, 2014

Page Count

296 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612120409

Genre

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Needlework / Knitting

Description

Knitting is a combination of skill, determination, and adaptability. Whether you’re looking for a suitable substitute yarn, trying to modify a pattern, or fixing a mistake, Margaret Radcliffe offers proven advice that will help you solve all of your knitting quandaries. With this definitive guide, you’ll not only learn how to adjust armholes and shape collars, but why certain techniques work best in different situations. Radcliffe gives you the confidence and inspiration that will help you become a better, happier, and more confident knitter.

What's Inside

Praise

“In this treasure trove of knowledge gleaned from a lifetime of knitting, Radcliffe has dispensed with the usual “how-to” reference book and written a “why-to” guide instead. Brimming with sage advice, intriguing tips and tricks, and thoughtful considerations of every aspect of knitting, this book is a must-have for knitters of all levels who want to understand how to alter, control, and personalize their work… The book is chockfull of useful photographs and diagrams, and its clarity, detail, scope, and companionable tone make it an extraordinary reference and a delicious read.”—Publishers Weekly
This book explains the why behind the how to of knitting. Imagine if the tiny little bit of information at the beginning of a knitting pattern was blown up into an almost 300-page reference book; that begins to explain The Knowledgeable Knitter.—Knitty.com
