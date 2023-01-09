Free shipping on orders $35+

Margaret Radcliffe

Margaret Radcliffe is the author of The Essential Guide to Color Knitting Techniques, The Knowledgeable Knitter, and the bestsellers The Knitting Answer Book and Circular Knitting Workshop. She regularly teaches throughout the country about everything from beginner’s basics to knitting design. She is particularly interested in promoting creativity and independence in all knitters and maintains the website http://www.maggiesrags.com.
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon