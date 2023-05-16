The Knowledgeable Knitter

For Anna, without whom many things would not have been possible, including this book

Contents

Introduction: Knowledge Is Power

Chapter One: First Choices: Pattern, Yarn, and Needles

What Makes a Well-Written Pattern?

Understanding and Evaluating Schematics

Choosing the Right Size

How to Take Body Measurements

Finding a Yarn to Suit Your Pattern/Finding a Pattern to Suit Your Yarn

Choosing Needles

Matching Gauge

There's More to Swatching Than Matching the Gauge

Chapter Two: Second Thoughts: Planning the Project

Order of Construction

Cast Ons

Centering Pattern Stitches

Planning Ahead for Perfect Finishing

Chapter Three: Third Time Lucky: Modifying Your Pattern

Changing Color or Stitch Pattern

Adding Embellishments

Changing the Borders

Changing Direction: Top Down versus Bottom Up

Converting Flat to Circular

The Whys and Hows of Steeks

Converting Circular Garment Instructions to Flat

Chapter Four: Forethought: Shaping and Fitting

Shaping Your Knitting

Fitting Your Garment

Chapter Five: Work in Progress

Understanding Knitting Instructions

Reality Checks

Disguising the Jog

Binding Off and Casting On in the Middle

Bottom Borders on a Top-Down Sweater

Binding Off at the End

What Comes Next?

Chapter Six: Evaluation and Adjustments

Honest Assessments, Practical Solutions

Fixing Mistakes

Variations in Dye Lot, Color, and Yarn Quality

Size and Fit Adjustments

Cutting Your Knitting

Chapter Seven: Putting It All Together

Best Finishing Practices

Blocking Knitted Pieces

Dealing with Ends

Joining the Pieces

Chapter Eight: Borders, Bindings, and Embellishments

Neck, Armhole, and Front Borders

Bindings and Facings to Enclose Edges

The Zipper Controversy

Collars for a Dressier Look

Practical and Decorative Pockets

Knitted Embellishments

Blocking the Finished Garment

Caring for Your Finished Handknits

Storing Handknit Garments

The Elusive Pursuit of Perfection

Appendix

Glossary of Techniques & Terms

Abbreviations

Symbols

Further Reading

Online References

Introduction

Knowledge Is Power

For more than two decades I've been focusing my teaching and writing on helping knitters develop their skills and their judgment, on enhancing their creativity and independence. The Knowledgeable Knitter is intended to add to that effort, reaching far more knitters than I can possibly teach in my workshops.

So what good are enhanced judgment, a broader knowledge of knitting techniques, and well-developed knitting skills when all you really want to do is follow the directions and knit a sweater? They enable you, even while constructing wonderful sweaters using standard knitting patterns, to tweak each sweater, making it exactly the way you want it. You get to take charge of the entire process, both creatively and technically, using the pattern as a starting point.

The Knowledgeable Knitter follows the life cycle of a sweater, from selecting the yarn, pattern, and needles, through knitting and finishing. It focuses primarily on conventional, bottom-up sweaters and vests knit in pieces, because that offers the best opportunities for discussion of issues like how to handle edge stitches, shaping, and seaming. I've been careful, however, to include detailed discussions of other construction methods, including circular sweaters and those worked from the top down, as well as some tips for cuff-to-cuff garments.

In my other books, a good deal of the content is what I'd call "how-to" — step-by-step detailed instructions on how to perform specific knitting techniques. In this book, I've tried to step back from the techniques to get a wider perspective on the project as a whole. I think of The Knowledgeable Knitter as a "why-to" book rather than a "how-to" book. But don't worry, techniques that require in-depth discussion are included in the text, and you'll find detailed explanations of the rest in the appendix.

Successful sweaters, projects you're proud to show off or give as gifts, are all about the choices you make. Initially you'll need to choose the pattern or the yarn. Sometimes you'll decide on both at the same time. Many knitting failures are the result of a bad matchup of pattern and yarn — they simply don't work well together. The next major choice is size. Determining the correct size to make is crucial, because it doesn't matter how well made a garment is, it's not going to look good if it doesn't fit. Before you start knitting, another significant choice is the needles — if you don't have the right size needles to get the correct gauge, the garment won't come out the size you expect. And then there's the cast on. This sounds insignificant, but if the cast on is too tight, too loose, or just doesn't look good, it will be there forever to haunt you (unless you decide to cover it up with some embellishment or take the bottom of the sweater off and replace it — but more about that later). And these decisions are just the beginning!

As you work your way through the garment, following the instructions, there will be numerous times when you ask yourself, "What do those directions actually mean? How do I do that? Where do I put whatever it is? Is it time to . . . ? But . . . ? What if . . . ?" We all like to get the knitting going, and then, whether we love the process itself or we just want to have the satisfaction of a finished object, we prefer the knitting to flow along as effortlessly as possible. Unfortunately, while we're on automatic pilot, bad things can happen without our ever noticing. Sometimes we get to the end, look at the results, and can only ask the ultimate question: "What was I thinking?"

An old friend of mine, who did consulting for businesses large and small, used to say that there are two keys to success: show up and pay attention. The fact is that these apply to knitting just as much as to anything else in life. You need to show up and knit, but you also really do need to pay attention. This book is designed to help you identify what to pay attention to, and how to judge for yourself the best course of action to take.

chapter one

First Choices: Pattern, Yarn, and Needles

The very first decisions you make before you even start knitting will determine whether your project has every possibility of success, or is doomed to failure. Choosing the pattern, the yarn to go with it, the size you'll make, and the size needle you'll use are the most important issues you'll confront, so let's start by discussing those.

In this chapter, we'll cover how to recognize a well-­written pattern, how to determine the size and desired fit for each project, what difference fiber content makes, how to take control of your gauge, and dozens of other small but important choices.

What Makes a Well-Written Pattern?

We all know the frustration of picking out the pattern for a fabulous garment, finding just the right yarn, and then discovering that the instructions don't make sense. Sometimes it's a matter of misinterpretation on our part, but sometimes the pattern really doesn't make sense. Possibly it's been edited and some crucial piece of basic information is missing; sometimes it's a matter of terminology, where the designer calls a technique by a name we've never heard of; sometimes there are inconsistencies or errors. On your end as the knitter, you don't really care why there's a problem — you just want to know what to do to fix it.

When I worked in computer programming, we relied on "redundancy checks." In my programs, I'd make sure that any data fit the limitations we expected at the time it was entered, and then again just before doing anything with that information, to make sure it hadn't inadvertently been changed. "Redundancy check" really just means double-checking to make sure things appear to be internally consistent, to prevent future problems from cropping up. A good knitting pattern will present the information you need in more than one way so that it's possible for you to check to make sure that things are indeed going right or so that you can detect it when they've gone awry.

Some examples of redundancy checks possible in knitting patterns are listed below. Note that many of these are very rarely incorporated into published patterns. If you see them, you should bless the author, editor, and publisher for helping you out by providing more detail than usual!

Photos or drawings of the finished garment are shown with enough clarity and detail so you can see how it's shaped, assembled, and finished. Beware of garments photographed on models where their arms or a large accessory obscure key details or distort the fit!

are shown with enough clarity and detail so you can see how it's shaped, assembled, and finished. Beware of garments photographed on models where their arms or a large accessory obscure key details or distort the fit! Gauge is given in rows as well as stitches. This helps you to evaluate whether the fabric you're knitting really matches the designer's specifications.

This helps you to evaluate whether the fabric you're knitting really matches the designer's specifications. Fabric quality. The instructions include a gauge specification, but they also describe the quality of the fabric desired: for example, "a gauge of 5 stitches and 7 rows per inch, to produce a firm, resilient fabric" or "a gauge of 16 stitches and 22 rows per 4 inches, to produce a soft, stretchy fabric."

The instructions include a gauge specification, but they also describe the quality of the fabric desired: for example, "a gauge of 5 stitches and 7 rows per inch, to produce a firm, resilient fabric" or "a gauge of 16 stitches and 22 rows per 4 inches, to produce a soft, stretchy fabric." The yarn specifications include the name of the yarn originally used by the designer, the yarn weight (sport, worsted, etc.), the fiber content of the yarn, how many yards are in each ball or skein, how much each ball or skein weighs, and how much yarn is required to make the garment (giving length and weight — not just the number of skeins of the original yarn).

include the name of the yarn originally used by the designer, the yarn weight (sport, worsted, etc.), the fiber content of the yarn, how many yards are in each ball or skein, how much each ball or skein weighs, and how much yarn is required to make the garment (giving length and weight — not just the number of skeins of the original yarn). Pattern format. Pattern stitches are expressed in two ways: they are written out row by row, and they are charted. Some charts for pattern stitches, notably those with major changes in the number of stitches from row to row, are so confusing when charted that they are omitted because they add nothing to the understanding of the pattern.

Pattern stitches are expressed in two ways: they are written out row by row, and they are charted. Some charts for pattern stitches, notably those with major changes in the number of stitches from row to row, are so confusing when charted that they are omitted because they add nothing to the understanding of the pattern. Schematics. The instructions tell you how many inches long to make a section, but they also include a schematic diagram (a simple drawing of the main garment sections with finished measurements). The measurements should include things like shoulder width and neck depth, not just overall length and circumference. I'll discuss schematics in more detail later on.

The instructions tell you how many inches long to make a section, but they also include a schematic diagram (a simple drawing of the main garment sections with finished measurements). The measurements should include things like shoulder width and neck depth, not just overall length and circumference. I'll discuss schematics in more detail later on. Diagrams. If the construction techniques are unconventional (for example, cuff to cuff, or some sections are knit up while others are knit down), there are diagrams showing the order and direction of construction.

If the construction techniques are unconventional (for example, cuff to cuff, or some sections are knit up while others are knit down), there are diagrams showing the order and direction of construction. Stitch counts. The instructions tell you not only how many times to increase or decrease but also how many total stitches you should end up with.

The instructions tell you not only how many times to increase or decrease but also how many total stitches you should end up with. Row orientation. When the instruction says to work in pattern for a certain length or a certain number of repeats, it also states what row of the pattern you should (ideally) end with. This is really only essential if the next step in the project relies on your working a particular row of the pattern stitch.

When the instruction says to work in pattern for a certain length or a certain number of repeats, it also states what row of the pattern you should (ideally) end with. This is really only essential if the next step in the project relies on your working a particular row of the pattern stitch. Technique illustrations. The instructions not only describe how to perform an unfamiliar technique, such as a multistep decrease or increase, but they also include an illustration showing how it should look when it's completed.

Giving you both pieces of information, for example what to do, plus an idea of what the outcome should look or feel like, makes it possible for you to use your own judgment to determine whether you're following the directions correctly. It has another advantage: because errors do creep into knitting patterns (in spite of the best efforts of designers and editors), the additional information can help you determine when there is an error and exactly what the error consists of, so that you can correct it in your knitting and keep on working.

Not all knitting patterns will include all of these features, because there may not be space, or because they may not be appropriate to the project. For example, it's not really necessary to provide a schematic of a scarf that's a basic rectangle; providing just the length and width measurements is sufficient. It's not practical to provide a schematic for a garment knit in a spiral — it's three-dimensional, so a two-dimensional diagram showing the shape of the knitted strip that makes up the spiral isn't really going to be helpful. A schematic for the completed spiral garment would, however, be helpful in ensuring it's the correct size when assembled and during blocking.

So, when you look at a knitting pattern, look for the helpful information I've listed above, because it's a sign that the thoughtful designer had your needs in mind while writing the instructions. Many of these aids will be missing — use your common sense to determine whether they're really necessary or practical for the project you're contemplating.

Understanding and Evaluating Schematics Remember that schematics aren't necessarily to scale. This is because they represent all the different sizes of the garment, and the proportions of things like length to width and sleeves to bodies are different for each size. Schematics just provide a visual representation of the basic shape of each piece, with measurements for all the sizes. For sweaters knit flat with separate pieces that must be seamed, the basic schematics should include each of the major garment pieces, for example the front(s), back, and sleeves (usually it will just show one sleeve assuming that they are identical). Sometimes the back and the front will be superimposed with two necklines drawn, one for the back and one for the front. Measurements for lengths and widths of sections of each piece should be included. The more measurements the schematic provides (like the schematics shown here), the easier it is for you to check for proper fit. Shoulder width, neck width and depth, and armhole depth are all just as important as the overall circumference and length. Unfortunately, most schematics omit some of these measurements. Many stylistic features, like collars or hoods, are rarely included in the schematics. Here are some examples of schematics that go well beyond the minimum information. Garment Worked Conventionally in Pieces Circular and Raglan Yokes Schematics for sweaters knit in the round won't always show separate garment pieces, although an exploded view like this one may be used. Lengths are given just as for a garment knit flat, but circumferences will be provided rather than widths. Swing Coat Asymmetrical Fronts, with Bands When a garment is asymmetrical, instead of showing just one half and letting you assume that the other is a mirror image of it, the schematic should show both pieces. This one shows not just the two fronts, but the bands that will be added to them. Each front band has a line down the center indicating the point where buttonholes and buttons should be aligned to overlap the two fronts. V-Neck Front and Back Neck, Superimposed Sometimes to save space when almost all of the measurements are the same, two garment pieces will be shown superimposed in the schematic. This schematic is for a V-necked vest with back neck shaping. The width of the back and front neck openings are identical. Measurements for the depth of the front and back neck opening are shown on the single diagram. Sleeve Lengths, Superimposed Short and long sleeve options for the same sweater may also be shown on a single sleeve diagram. The sleeve cap shaping is the same for both. Only the lengths and the widths at the bottom edges differ.

Choosing the Right Size

The easiest way to determine which size will fit you the best is to compare the measurements of a similar garment that you already own and like the fit of with the measurements of the one you're contemplating. Obviously, you'll need to compare the chest measurements, but to ensure a really good fit through the shoulders, you need to compare the width between the armholes, the armhole depth, and the width and depth of the neck opening (both back and front). It's easy to adjust the width of the body; it's a lot harder to adjust the shoulder area of a fitted sweater, because with neck, shoulder, and armhole shaping all happening in close proximity to each other, things get complicated!

What Ease Does for Your Garments

It's important to understand the concept of ease. Simply stated, ease is that little bit of extra space in a garment that makes it comfortable to wear. Without ease, all garments would be skintight. In some cases, this is desirable.

Consider, for example, a leotard. Leotards are designed so that they are actually smaller than the body and stretch to fit it very closely, so that a dancer's every stance and movement can be seen clearly. This is an example of negative ease, where the garment is smaller than the body measurements. Sometimes, you may want to construct a handknit garment with negative ease — imagine a body-hugging tank top made in K3, P3 ribbing. On the right body, it would be stunning. With sweaters, in most cases you'll want some ease added to your body-circumference measurements and to the armhole depth to allow for comfort in motion, space for whatever you'll wear under the sweater, and for the thickness of the knitted fabric.

If you have a similar knitted garment that you already like the fit of, compare its measurements with your measurements to discover how much ease is comfortable for you. If you don't have a similar garment, or you have one but you don't like the fit, you'll need to adjust for ease. Some of this is common sense — if the garment you have is too big in some areas, pinch a fold of the fabric until it's the size you'd like it to be, and then deduct the width or the length of what you pinched from the garment's measurement to get the desired measurement including ease. If you don't have a garment for comparison, dress in whatever you plan to wear under the sweater and get a friend to measure you (see How to Take Body Measurements). The measurements will be more accurate if someone else takes them than if you do it yourself. Don't pull the tape measure tight around the circumference of your body; instead, hold it loosely around the clothing you're wearing. Compare these measurements with your actual body measurement without clothing and you'll get an idea of how much ease is required for you to be comfortable.

Pinching side of sweater to determine ease

One variation you'll have to address is personal preference. Some people like their garments loose, while others prefer them more fitted. You may not have even considered your own personal preference. If not, this is the time to do so. Put on a sweater or other garment you like, pinch a fold of it at the side to see just how much ease there is, as shown in illustration above. If you're knitting for someone else, you may want to observe how they like their clothing to fit, or ask them to provide a well-fitting garment to help establish the correct size.

Allowing additional ease for the thickness of the knitted fabric can be a puzzle when you haven't yet knit the fabric, but you can also use a common-sense estimate. A thin sweater (made from sport-weight yarn) will need less ease than a thick sweater (made from bulky yarn). A stretchy sweater will need less ease than one knit firmly.

Deborah Newton's book Designing Knitwear has excellent discussions of measurements, fit, and ease, and the Craft Yarn Council has published sizing standards for handknit garment designs (see the appendix for the website address). These are their ease recommendations, given for the circumference of the sweater.

Very close-fitting: Actual chest/bust measurement or less

Close-fitting: 1 to 2 inches

Standard-fitting: 2 to 4 inches

Loose-fitting: 4 to 6 inches

Oversized: 6 inches or more

If the fabric will be thin and stretchy or you prefer a closer fit, head for the lower end of these ranges. If you prefer a looser fit or the fabric will be thick, lean toward the higher end.

Recognizing Fit You need to recognize the difference between fitted, relaxed-fit, and totally unfitted drop-shoulder sweaters. Three different styles result in very different sets of measurements to fit the same person. These are sized to fit a woman with a 36" chest, a 28" waist, and 381⁄ 2 " hips. The silhouette of the body is shown in green. The outlines of the garments are shown in black. Depending on how the garment is tailored, the body varies from 40" to 47" in circumference, and the sleeve width at the underarm ranges from 143⁄ 4 " to 20". Fitted Top, Standard Armhole Average Top, Lower Armhole Oversized Top, Deep Armhole