Someone Like Me

From the author of the million-copy bestseller The Girl With All the Gifts comes a heart-stopping thriller with twists you won’t see coming and a heroine you can’t trust.

Liz Kendall wouldn’t hurt a fly. Even when times get tough, she’s devoted to bringing up her two kids in a loving home.



But there’s another side to Liz—one that’s dark and malicious. She will do anything to get her way, no matter how extreme.



And when this other side of her takes control, the consequences are devastating.



