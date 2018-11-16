Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Someone Like Me
From the author of the million-copy bestseller The Girl With All the Gifts comes a heart-stopping thriller with twists you won’t see coming and a heroine you can’t trust.
Liz Kendall wouldn’t hurt a fly. Even when times get tough, she’s devoted to bringing up her two kids in a loving home.
But there’s another side to Liz—one that’s dark and malicious. She will do anything to get her way, no matter how extreme.
And when this other side of her takes control, the consequences are devastating.
But there’s another side to Liz—one that’s dark and malicious. She will do anything to get her way, no matter how extreme.
And when this other side of her takes control, the consequences are devastating.
Love her or hate her: there are two sides to every story….
For more from M. R. Carey, check out:
The Girl With All the Gifts
Fellside
The Boy on the Bridge
By the same author, writing as Mike Carey:
The Devil You Know
Vicious Circle
Dead Men’s Boots
Thicker Than Water
The Naming of the Beasts
By the same author, writing as Mike Carey:
The Devil You Know
Vicious Circle
Dead Men’s Boots
Thicker Than Water
The Naming of the Beasts
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A first-rate, superbly paced paranormal thriller."—New York Times
"Someone Like Me is a taut clever thriller that left me utterly bereft when I'd finished. It's a masterpiece"—Louise Jensen, author of The Sister
"This wonderfully strange and creepy tale is a thrilling, genre-defying treat."—Kirkus
"Bold and unpredictable.... Just when you think you know what kind of story Carey is telling, he shifts gears and forces you to start your deductions from scratch.... Scary and incredibly tense."—SciFiNow
"Carey writes with compassion and fire - strange and surprising and humane."
—Lauren Beukes, author of The Shining Girls on The Boy on the Bridge
—Lauren Beukes, author of The Shining Girls on The Boy on the Bridge