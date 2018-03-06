Someone Like Me

A naïve divorced mother of two faces the darkest parts of herself in this heart-stopping thriller from the author of USA Today bestseller, The Girl With All the Gifts.





Liz Kendall wouldn’t hurt a fly. Even when times get tough, she’s devoted to bringing up her two kids in a loving home.



But there’s another side to Liz—one that’s dark and malicious. She will do anything to get her way, no matter how extreme.



And when this other side of her takes control, the consequences are devastating.



