The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Nativity, Book 7

The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls series follows siblings Peter and Mary and their dog, Hank, as they discover ancient scrolls that transport them back to key moments in biblical history.When Peter and Mary travel back in time for their seventh adventure, they find themselves somewhere familiar-Bethlehem. Hundreds of years after David’s fight with Goliath, the small town is bustling with people who’ve returned home for the census. Follow along as the time-traveling trio visits a newborn King, uses the stars to help a group of wise men navigate, and faces off against a thief with a hidden agenda. Young readers familiar with the Christmas story have never heard it told like this. Packed with thrilling action and suspense, this adventure will have kids racing to reach the final showdown.