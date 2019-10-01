The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Lion's Roar, Book 6

In the sixth installment of the time-traveling chapter book series, the Hidden Scrolls take siblings Peter and Mary back to ancient Babylon, where Daniel is about to get thrown into the lions’ den.









In their sixth adventure, the trio travels back in time to the bustling city of Babylon. When Peter and Mary meet Shadrach and Daniel, they learn that there are new laws that make it illegal to worship or pray to anyone but the king. As time to solve the scroll runs out, Peter and Mary face their biggest challenge yet–a sneaky high priest who wants to get them thrown into the lions’ den with Daniel.

The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls series follows siblings Peter and Mary and their dog, Hank, as they discover ancient scrolls that transport them back to key moments in biblical history.