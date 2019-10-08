The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls, Book 8

In Book 8 of the time-traveling chapter book series, the Hidden Scrolls send Peter and Mary back to Jerusalem, where a teacher named Jesus has started teaching and performing miracles.





The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls series follows siblings Peter and Mary and their dog, Hank, as they discover ancient scrolls that transport them back to key moments in biblical history.





In their eighth adventure, the trio journeys back in time to Jerusalem. They quickly discover that Jesus, whom they met in Bethlehem as a baby, has grown up and become a famous teacher. As they race to evade capture by temple guards, Peter and Mary witness miracles, follow Jesus, and uncover a secret plot.