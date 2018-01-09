Come spend some time in Liz Climo’s world! The artist and popular blogger returns with another collection of her comics–this time following the seasons with her most beloved characters.



Fans love Liz Climo’s charmingly funny animal kingdom, which was first featured in The Little World of Liz Climo and Lobster is the Best Medicine.



Best Bear Ever! follows Bear and Rabbit, along with their other friends (including Otter, Sloth, Skunk, and Turtle), to commemorate special days throughout the year, while also embarking on fun adventures to celebrate the seasons. When you have good pals like these, any time of year can be the BEST EVER!



