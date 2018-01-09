Meet The Author: Liz Climo

Liz Climo grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and moved to Los Angeles after college to work as a character artist on The Simpsons. She is the illustrator of You Don’t Want a Unicorn!, You Don’t Want a Dragon!, and Can Somebody Please Scratch My Back?, as well as the author and illustrator of the Rory the Dinosaur series, Please Don’t Eat Me, You’re Mom, The Little World of Liz Climo, Lobster is the Best Medicine, and Best Bear Ever! Liz currently lives with her husband, their daughter, and their dog Shooby in Los Angeles. You can see more of her work at thelittleworldofliz.com or on Instagram (@LizClimo).