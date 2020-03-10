A Dolly for Christmas

The true story of a family’s Christmas miracle, written by Grammy Award-winning artist Kimberly Schlapman, founding member of the platinum-selling country music band Little Big Town.





All Daisy wants for Christmas is a little brother or sister. Her parents have tried everything to make her dream come true, but nothing is working. So Daisy takes matters into her own hands, praying every day and writing a letter to Santa Claus about her one and only wish.





Daisy’s parents are touched by her strong belief and grateful for her help, but as they explain, sometimes you have to wait; God will give you the perfect gift when the time is right. And just as Daisy goes to sleep that night…their family gets the call they’ve been waiting for: a baby is coming for Christmas!





Based on the true story of the family’s adoption of a sweet baby girl named Dolly, this inspiring holiday tale is about the power of faith, hope, and — most of all — love.