Kimberly Schlapman
Kimberly Schlapman is a founding member of the Grammy Award-winning band Little Big Town. She is also the author of Oh Gussie!: Cooking and Visiting in Kimberly’s Southern Kitchen, and hosted the cooking show Kimberly’s Southern Kitchen. A Dolly for Christmas is her debut children’s book.Read More
