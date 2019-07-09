Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Sleep Lady's Good Night, Sleep Tight
Gentle Proven Solutions to Help Your Child Sleep Well and Wake Up Happy
The go-to guide to getting infants and toddlers to fall and stay asleep, completely revised and updatedRead More
Kim West, LCSW-C, known to her clients as The Sleep Lady®, has developed an alternative and effective approach to helping children learn to gently put themselves to sleep without letting them “cry it out” — an option that is not comfortable for many parents.
Essential reading for any tired parent, or any expectant parent who wants to avoid the pitfalls of sleeplessness, Good Night, Sleep Tight offers a practical, easy-to-follow remedy that will work for all families in need of nights of peaceful slumber! New material and updates include:
- New yoga recommendations
- Updated information for parents of young infants
- Expanded information on nighttime potty training
- Ending co-sleeping
- Sleep training for twins and multiples
Edition: Revised
