Raising Baby by the Stars

A comprehensive and approachable guide to raising infants and toddlers with help from the stars, from astrology expert and columnist Maressa Brown.



Beginning with your baby’s sun sign, then diving into their whole birth chart, here’s how to use astrology to decode your little one’s personality, character traits, communication style, likes and dislikes, inspiration for happiness, and triggers for fussiness, even the best-suited books, toys, and activities. Divided into three parts—The Twelve Signs; A Guide to Your Little One’s Mind, Spirit, and Well-Being; and Parent and Child Relationships: Bonding with Your Growing Star—this book covers specifics on parenting based on your own astrological identity (an Aries parent and an Aries child will connect through competitive activities but may clash as a result of their being equally hotheaded). Best ways to foster your little one’s self-expression (art supplies are a must-have for Libras). How to boost your baby’s physical and mental well-being (a back rub before bed will be especially soothing for a tense Leo). In other words, it’s a parenting book tailored to your unique child, all based on the timeless wisdom of the zodiac.