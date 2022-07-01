Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

A Modern Parents' Guide to Nursery Rhymes
A Modern Parents' Guide to Nursery Rhymes

Because It's Two O'Clock in the Morning and You Can't Remember "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" - Over 70 Classic Rhymes

by Jennifer Griffin

On Sale

Mar 29, 2022

Page Count

192 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523512355

Genre

Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Life Stages / Infants & Toddlers

Description

Because it's two o'clock in the morning and you can't remember "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star"

Once upon a time, every parent knew Little Jack Horner, Wee Willie Winkie, and Little Miss Muffet. Now you will, too, with this crash course on timeless pleasures of Mother Goose and beyond. It features more than 70 poems, lullabies, rounds, and riddles, from classics like "Hey Diddle Diddle," to newer songs like "The Wheels on the Bus," too wonderful non-English versus including "Pío, Pío, Pío," the sweet yet dramatic Chilean ditty about chickens. Plus, exactly how to perform the intricate finger ballet known as "Itsy Bitsy Spider." Includes downloadable recordings.

 

