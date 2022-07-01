A Modern Parents' Guide to Nursery Rhymes

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 29, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Because it’s two o'clock in the morning and you can’t remember “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star”



Once upon a time, every parent knew Little Jack Horner, Wee Willie Winkie, and Little Miss Muffet. Now you will, too, with this crash course on timeless pleasures of Mother Goose and beyond. It features more than 70 poems, lullabies, rounds, and riddles, from classics like “Hey Diddle Diddle,” to newer songs like “The Wheels on the Bus,” too wonderful non-English versus including “Pío, Pío, Pío,” the sweet yet dramatic Chilean ditty about chickens. Plus, exactly how to perform the intricate finger ballet known as “Itsy Bitsy Spider.” Includes downloadable recordings.



