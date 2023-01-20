Free shipping on orders $35+
Jennifer Griffin
Jennifer (“soft and white”) Griffin is the author of Humpty Who? and the mother of two. As a Jennifer—the most common name of her generation— she has been obsessed with names her whole life. She and her husband live in New York City with their son, Luke (“worshipful”), and daughter, Josephine (“God adds”).
By the Author
A Modern Parents' Guide to Nursery Rhymes
Because it’s two o'clock in the morning and you can’t remember “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” Once upon a time, every parent knew Little Jack Horner,…
Humpty Who?
Once Upon a Time, Every Parent Knew... Little Jack Horner - Wee Willie Winkie - The Queen of Hearts - Georgie Porgie - Mary, with…