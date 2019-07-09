Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Kim West is a mom of two and a clinical social worker who has been a practicing child and family social worker for more than twenty years. Known to her clients as the Sleep Lady, she has helped tens of thousands of tired parents all over the world gently teach their children how to go to sleep and back to sleep. She started training Gentle Sleep Coaches internationally in 2010.
