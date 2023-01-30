This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Experience the events of the first Christmas night with this stunning board book written in the beloved style of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas."



"'Twas the very first Christmas when all through the town, not a creature was stirring—there was not a sound."



This beautiful retelling of the birth of Jesus celebrates that fateful night in Bethlehem so long ago. The story begins with Mary and Joseph's arrival in Bethlehem and continues through Christ's birth, the angels' appearance to the shepherds, and the wise men's visit. Simple, elegant verses are brought to life with lush oil paintings, creating an enchanting reading experience for littles and their loved ones.