The First Christmas Night
The First Christmas Night

by Keith Christopher

by Christine Kornacki

Board book
Hardcover
Board book
Hardcover

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

24 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Kids

ISBN-13

9781546003632

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Holidays & Celebrations

Description

Experience the events of the first Christmas night with this stunning board book written in the beloved style of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." 

"'Twas the very first Christmas when all through the town, not a creature was stirring—there was not a sound."

This beautiful retelling of the birth of Jesus celebrates that fateful night in Bethlehem so long ago. The story begins with Mary and Joseph's arrival in Bethlehem and continues through Christ's birth, the angels' appearance to the shepherds, and the wise men's visit. Simple, elegant verses are brought to life with lush oil paintings, creating an enchanting reading experience for littles and their loved ones.

What's Inside

