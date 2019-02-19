Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Keith Christopher
Keith Christopher is a composer, arranger, orchestrator, and educator, and he has served as editor and producer for several major music publishers. In addition to writing and studio producing, Keith is on the faculty at the Blair School of Music of Vanderbilt University in Nashville. He lives in Hendersonville, Tennessee, with his wife and two children.
Inspired by painters such as Norman Rockwell and Maxfield Parrish, Christine Kornacki was classically trained as a realistic oil painter. Her illustrations are rich and full of emotion.
By the Author
The First Christmas Night
This gorgeously illustrated picture book features a lyrical retelling of the birth of Christ, written in the style of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas.""'Twas the…