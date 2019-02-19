Keith Christopher





Inspired by painters such as Norman Rockwell and Maxfield Parrish, Christine Kornacki was classically trained as a realistic oil painter. Her illustrations are rich and full of emotion.

is a composer, arranger, orchestrator, and educator, and he has served as editor and producer for several major music publishers. In addition to writing and studio producing, Keith is on the faculty at the Blair School of Music of Vanderbilt University in Nashville. He lives in Hendersonville, Tennessee, with his wife and two children.