The Presidents Decoded

About the Author

Katie Kennedy has taught college history and the American government for thirty years. She currently teaches in Iowa, where she lives with her husband and son. She once caught her then-nine-year-old daughter sneak-reading the Constitution under the covers with a flashlight. She’s never been prouder. She is the author of The Constitution Decoded: A Guide to the Document That Shapes Our Nation, as well as, two young adult novels, Learning to Swear in America and What Goes Up.

