Katie Kennedy teaches history at a college in Iowa, although she and her husband devote most of their time to taking care of a small black dog and a large gray cat. She’s the author of the young adult novels Learning to Swear in America and What Goes Up. She lives in Marshalltown, Iowa.



Vetter Kermit Roosevelt teaches constitutional law at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. He is the author of two novels, Allegiance and In the Shadow of the Law, and a book about the Supreme Court, The Myth of Judicial Activism. He lives in Philadelphia, PA.



Ben Kirchner is an illustrator in Bath, England. He takes inspiration from mid-century illustration, and loves to use detail and body language to develop character on the page. He has worked for a wide range of publishing companies and news organizations, including The Chicago Tribune, the New Yorker, and the Washington Post.

