Dead Ringer



But one of the survivors has grown up.





Eighteen years ago, FBI Agent Rachel Ward’s mirror twin was kidnapped.





Now, she’s coming after the monster who stole her sister, because another twin has been abducted, and Rachel won’t let Gemini escape again.





In this relentless, edge-of-your-seat thriller, Kate Kessler provides a harrowing look at how the past is never truly put to rest.









