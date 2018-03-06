Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dead Ringer
The Gemini Killer targets twins. He takes one. He leaves the other.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Kate Kessler's Dead Ringer is an intensely haunting thriller that I simply could not put down. Not only is it a lightning-fast page turner, but it's also infused with real emotion about family ties and the vise-like grip the past holds us in. Powerful, provocative, and real, Dead Ringer delivers all the goods."—David Bell, USA Today bestselling author of Somebody's Daughter
"Deliciously twisted and genre-bending, Kate Kessler's positively riveting It Takes One boasts a knockout concept and a thoroughly unique and exciting protagonist, a savvy criminal psychologist with murderous skeletons in her own closet."—Sara Blaedel on It Takes One
"A book that kept calling to me when I should have been doing something else. Hard to put down, compulsive reading."—Rachel Abbott on It Takes One
"It Takes One is a gripping roller-coaster ride of shock and suspense. ...Kate Kessler excels at creating an atmosphere of fear and suspense."—Kate Rhodes on It Takes One
"Kessler has created a kick-ass, heartfelt character in this lively, twisty thriller. Believe me - you'll enjoy the ride."—Sandra Block on It Takes One
"This first in a series combines an intriguing mystery with a terrific cast of characters. Fans of Nancy Pickard or Lisa Unger will find much to like in Kessler. Expect her to become very popular very quickly."—Booklist (starred review) on It Takes One
"[Audrey's] a likable heroine, and between her moxie and sense of humor, she'll soon become a favorite of those who like their suspense less dark and bleak....Audrey is definitely a keeper."—Kirkus on It Takes One
"Tense, fast-paced....The action builds to compelling and unexpected conclusion."—Publishers Weekly on It Takes One
"Carve out some time to read this series starter - it's that hard to put down."—RT Book Reviews on It Takes One
"Kate Kessler's writing is impossible to put down. I devoured It Takes One and couldn't wait to read the sequel. If you love characters that are misfits, and outsiders, have a penchant for bad boys, and want a mystery that keeps you guessing, this is the series for you."—Hollie Overton, author of Baby Doll, on the Audrey Harte series