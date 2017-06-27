The essential hand-holding guide to navigating the difficult toddler years–by one of the country’s leading experts







Here is direct and wise guidance from a professional with over twenty years’ experience at the highly regarded Barnard College Center for Toddler Development. In Parenting Your Toddler, Ballen and toddler expert Shimm offer help to parents on major issues like limit-setting; first-child syndrome; toilet training; taking a vacation without guilt; what to say when your two-year-old doesn’t want you to leave for work; how to break up fights between children over toys; and how to know if your caregiver is good for your toddler. With an easy-to-use format that features useful anecdotes, checklists, and questions and answers, this authoritative guide will help you navigate the toddler years with solid, practical, and loving advice.