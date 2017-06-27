Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Parenting Your Toddler

Parenting Your Toddler

The Expert's Guide To The Tough And Tender Years

by

by

The essential hand-holding guide to navigating the difficult toddler years–by one of the country’s leading experts

Here is direct and wise guidance from a professional with over twenty years’ experience at the highly regarded Barnard College Center for Toddler Development. In Parenting Your Toddler, Ballen and toddler expert Shimm offer help to parents on major issues like limit-setting; first-child syndrome; toilet training; taking a vacation without guilt; what to say when your two-year-old doesn’t want you to leave for work; how to break up fights between children over toys; and how to know if your caregiver is good for your toddler. With an easy-to-use format that features useful anecdotes, checklists, and questions and answers, this authoritative guide will help you navigate the toddler years with solid, practical, and loving advice.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Life Stages / Infants & Toddlers

On Sale: July 21st 1993

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9780201622980

Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews