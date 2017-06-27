Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kate Ballen
Kate Ballen is an associate editor at Fortune Magazine. Patricia Henderson Shimm has run the Barnard College Center for Toddler Development–one of the few schools devoted to providing enriched educational experience for both young children and their families–for more than twenty years.Read More
By the Author
Parenting Your Toddler
The essential hand-holding guide to navigating the difficult toddler years--by one of the country's leading expertsHere is direct and wise guidance from a professional with…