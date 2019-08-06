Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Prophet
Deluxe Illustrated Edition
A special and deluxe illustrated hardcover edition of the inspirational, million-copy bestselling classic. The perfect gift for anyone journeying and questioning on the road of life.
Few books can be described as universal. And yet, The Prophet, by Lebanese-American author Kahlil Gibran, can only be described as that. Originally published in 1923, The Prophet is considered Gibran’s masterpiece and is one of the most beloved spiritual classics of all time. Further cementing its status as a worldwide classic is the fact that it has been translated into over 100 different languages, making it one of the most translated books in history. Drawn from Gibran’s own experience as an immigrant, The Prophet transcends generations, languages, and borders.
In this beautiful meditation on the meaning of life, Al Mustafa, the prophet, is about to board a ship back to his homeland after 12 years spent living in exile in the city of Orphalese. Before he departs, he is stopped by a group of followers who ask him to share his wisdom. In twenty-six poetic essays, Al Mustafa offers profound and timeless insights on various aspects of life and the myriad impulses of the human heart and mind. He offers lessons on love, marriage, children, pain, friendship, beauty, religion, joy, knowledge, reason and passion, time, good and evil, pleasure, and death.
A timeless spiritual touchstone, this gorgeously illustrated gift edition is perfect for graduating students, or for anyone searching for solace, peace, hope, and purpose in today’s world.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use