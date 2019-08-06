In this beautiful meditation on the meaning of life, Al Mustafa, the prophet, is about to board a ship back to his homeland after 12 years spent living in exile in the city of Orphalese. Before he departs, he is stopped by a group of followers who ask him to share his wisdom. In twenty-six poetic essays, Al Mustafa offers profound and timeless insights on various aspects of life and the myriad impulses of the human heart and mind. He offers lessons on love, marriage, children, pain, friendship, beauty, religion, joy, knowledge, reason and passion, time, good and evil, pleasure, and death.





A timeless spiritual touchstone, this gorgeously illustrated gift edition is perfect for graduating students, or for anyone searching for solace, peace, hope, and purpose in today’s world.