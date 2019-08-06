Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kahlil Gibran
Kahlil Gibran (1883 – 1931) was a Lebanese-American artist, poet, and writer. Born in Lebanon, as a young man Gibran emigrated to the United States with his family. Once settled, he focused his studies on art and literature, eventually writing in both English and Arabic. The author of many influential works, today Gibran is celebrated around the world as a literary hero.Read More
R. Black is a commercial artist who lives in Oakland, CA.
By the Author
The Prophet
A special and deluxe illustrated hardcover edition of the inspirational, million-copy bestselling classic. The perfect gift for anyone journeying and questioning on the road of…