Kahlil Gibran

Kahlil Gibran (1883 – 1931) was a Lebanese-American artist, poet, and writer. Born in Lebanon, as a young man Gibran emigrated to the United States with his family. Once settled, he focused his studies on art and literature, eventually writing in both English and Arabic. The author of many influential works, today Gibran is celebrated around the world as a literary hero.



R. Black is a commercial artist who lives in Oakland, CA.