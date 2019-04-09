Gunrunner empress Hail Bristol must navigate alien politics and deadly plots to prevent an interspecies war, in this second novel in the Farian War space opera trilogy.





In a surprise attack that killed many of her dearest subjects, Hail Bristol, empress of Indrana, has been captured by the Shen — the most ruthless and fearsome aliens humanity has ever encountered. As she plots her escape, the centuries-long war between her captors and the Farians, their mortal enemies and Indrana’s oldest allies, finally comes to a head.





When her captors reveal a shocking vision of the future, Hail must make the unexpectedly difficult decision she’s been avoiding: whether to back the Shen or the Farians.





Staying neutral is no longer an option. Will Hail fight? Or will she fall?





For more from K. B. Wagers, check out:





The Farian War

There Before the Chaos

Down Among the Dead



The Indranan War

Behind the Throne

After the Crown

Beyond the Empire