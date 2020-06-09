Out Past the Stars

Gunrunner empress Hail Bristol must navigate alien politics and deadly plots to prevent an interspecies war, in the epic conclusion to the Farian War space opera trilogy.





When Hail confronts the Farian gods, the last thing she expected was to discover that they were part of a race of aliens who’d attacked the galaxy long before humanity’s ancestors had crawled out of the sludge of Earth’s oceans.





The discovery carries with it dire news: The Hiervet, who’d once subjugated the mighty Svatir, are coming – a consequence of Hail’s decision not to kill the Farian gods.





Now the fate of the galaxy is on the line and Hail will have to make one final gamble to leverage chaos into peace.









