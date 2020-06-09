Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Out Past the Stars
Gunrunner empress Hail Bristol must navigate alien politics and deadly plots to prevent an interspecies war, in the epic conclusion to the Farian War space opera trilogy.
When Hail confronts the Farian gods, the last thing she expected was to discover that they were part of a race of aliens who’d attacked the galaxy long before humanity’s ancestors had crawled out of the sludge of Earth’s oceans.
The discovery carries with it dire news: The Hiervet, who’d once subjugated the mighty Svatir, are coming – a consequence of Hail’s decision not to kill the Farian gods.
Now the fate of the galaxy is on the line and Hail will have to make one final gamble to leverage chaos into peace.
The Farian War
There Before the Chaos
Down Among the Dead
Out Past the Stars
For more from K. B. Wagers, check out:
The Indranan War
Behind the Throne
After the Crown
Beyond the Empire
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Action- and emotion-packed, folding political tension, personal relationships, and trauma into a vivid space opera that does not pull any punches."—Library Journal (starred review) on Down Among the Dead
"Twisty and clever and magnificent, full of political maneuvers, space action, and genuine feeling. The end broke my heart in the best sort of way. I cannot wait for the next book."—Beth Cato on There Before the Chaos
"Wagers achieves a rare balance of action... tension, and quiet moments, keeping pages turning while deepening the portraits of Hail and the friends and foes around her. Fans of the original trilogy will welcome Hail's return, and any space opera reader can easily jump in here."—Publishers Weekly on There Before the Chaos
"A perfect blend of political intrigue and realistically-conveyed action.... Kick-butt women, space battles, complex relationships, and fiendish plots abound."—Barnes & Noble Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog on There Before the Chaos
"This series launch provides an exciting dose of space opera and political intrigue peppered with hard choices. Highly recommended for fans of science fiction with assertive female characters."—Booklist on There Before the Chaos
"Perfectly executed.... Science fiction with brains, and a buckload of heart.... K. B. Wager's latest novel manages the trickiest of tasks, deftly moving from galactic spanning space opera to insightful character piece and back again without missing a single beat."—The Eloquent Page on There Before the Chaos