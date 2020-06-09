Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Out Past the Stars
Gunrunner empress Hail Bristol must navigate alien politics and deadly plots to prevent an interspecies war, in the epic conclusion to the Farian War space opera trilogy.
When Hail confronts the Farian gods, the last thing she expected was to discover that they were part of a race of aliens who’d attacked the galaxy long before humanity’s ancestors had crawled out of the sludge of Earth’s oceans.
The discovery carries with it dire news: The Hiervet, who’d once subjugated the mighty Svatir, are coming – a consequence of Hail’s decision not to kill the Farian gods.
Now the fate of the galaxy is on the line and Hail will have to make one final gamble to leverage chaos into peace.
The Farian War
There Before the Chaos
Down Among the Dead
Out Past the Stars
For more from K. B. Wagers, check out:
The Indranan War
Behind the Throne
After the Crown
Beyond the Empire
